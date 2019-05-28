Julius Malema denies EFF birthday bash was funded via stolen VBS money

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday morning denied claims that his party used money from VBS Mutual Bank to fund its fourth birthday bash in Umlazi, Durban, in July 2017.

"It was not paid for by VBS. We paid for it, we pay for our rallies," Malema said during an interview with eNCA news anchor Xoli Mngambi on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Daily Maverick's investigating unit Scorpio reported that the funding for the birthday bash formed part of the illegal R16.1m Brian Shivambu's company Sgameka Projects received from VBS that was ultimately channelled to the EFF.

Scorpio further reported that it had isolated about R4.13m in VBS funds paid towards the EFF.

VBS money flowed through companies over which Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu have ultimate control, the publication reported.

The VBS money apparently paid for printing of T-shirts and transport.