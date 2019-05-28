Premier Oscar Mabuyane to set up unit to monitor municipal spend

The Eastern Cape government will establish a unit which will monitor expenditure by municipalities, premier Oscar Mabuyane said.

The unit is one of the new premier’s plans to hold municipalities to account and ensure that services are delivered to residents.

In an interview, Mabuyane said the planned unit would work with the department of co-operative governance and the provincial Treasury.

The unit would also monitor the municipal infrastructure grant – which at some municipalities is sometimes not used for what it was meant for.

“That system will help us to say: ‘If we lose money in the small municipality, do not lose it in the district.’