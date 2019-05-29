BREAKING | Ramaphosa announces cabinet: Mabuza, Gordhan, Mboweni - and De Lille

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the composition of the national executive from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa consulted widely on the executive and on Wednesday called each person he appointed to inform them.

He also got the rubber stamp from the ANC’s alliance partners the SACP and Cosatu.

Ramaphosa previously said he would only appoint the best people to his executive.

David Mabuza was announced as deputy president, while Pravin Gordhan remains on as public enterprises minister, Good party leader Patricia de Lille was appointed public works and infrastructure minister, and Tito Mboweni remains on as finance minister.

Ramaphosa said that to promote greater coherence, better coordination and improved efficiency, a number of portfolios had been combined, thereby reducing the number of ministers from 36 to 28:

trade and industry was combined with economic development;

higher education and training was combined with science and technology;

environmental affairs was combined with forestry and fisheries;

agriculture was combined with land reform and rural development;

mineral resources was combined with energy;

human settlements was combined with water and sanitation; and

sports and recreation was combined with arts and culture.

This is a developing story.