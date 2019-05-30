EFF Student Command sweeps all before it

Whenever there are elections, political parties always speak of how they will be in power after voters cast the ballots.

That was not the case at the Buffalo City College on Tuesday when the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) made a clean sweep – taking all 12 student representative council seats – much to the surprise of many, including the young red berets themselves.

EFFSC branch chair Sitha Nkathu said they had only expected to win a few seats.

“We still cannot believe that we are in charge of the entire college,” he said.

The EFFSC, which has been making inroads at a number of tertiary institutions, unseated the South African Students Congress, which had been in charge of the TVET college for the past six years.

The EFFSC’s victory at the college comes just a month after their fellow fighters took control of the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus.