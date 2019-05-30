R96.7m budget for Buffalo City agency sparks outcry
A budget allocation of R96.7m to the Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA) has left ANC councillors divided, with some saying the entity had nothing to show despite the millions it received every year.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.