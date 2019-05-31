Alliance not just an electioneering tool, Cosatu warns ANC

Cosatu has warned the ANC not to use the tripartite alliance only to garner more support for the governing party during elections.

Speaking at the trade union federation's three-day central executive committee meeting on Thursday, Cosatu's general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said the ANC should see the alliance’s relevance at all times and not only when South Africans are heading to the polls.

“We have seen that our revolution would be weaker without the alliance, but also the alliance must not become an elections machinery only.

“Cosatu has long argued that its usefulness and activities must not be limited to delivering and working together only during the elections while being excluded from governance,” said Ntshalintshali.

Earlier this year, the federation said it would reconsider its support for the ANC heading towards the May elections.

There were concerns about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to consult organised labour about the unbundling of Eskom and other “emerging trends reminiscent of the 1996 class project”.