Cosatu 100% behind De Lille

"We hope she will do a sterling job, so she must be given the necessary support like all other ministers and deputy ministers. During her recent saga in the DA, part of the issues she was dealing with was spatial planning in ensuring that people are accessing areas that were predominantly exclusive to the African people," said Losi.

De Lille's six-month-old party clinched two seats in parliament.

Yesterday, De Lille took her oath of office at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Tshwane, along with 27 other ministers and 34 deputy ministers.

De Lille's appointment is a boost for her credibility and the ANC, which has over the past two terms failed to reclaim back the Western Cape, which is led by the DA.

After months of court battles and public spats with the DA's leadership, De Lille resigned from the DA to form the Good party.

While it's not the first time that the ANC-led government has appointed a member from the opposition benches, Cosatu denounced those that have objected to De Lille's appointment.

"She is accountable to the president and has a responsibility to implement the policies of the ANC in government and that is the standard by which she must be measured upon and not where she's coming from, but what she's capable of doing," Losi said.