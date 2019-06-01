Two Bhisho ex-premiers now deputy ministers
Phumulo Masualle and Noxolo Kiviet will be second in command in the departments of public enterprises and public works, respectively.
Phumulo Masualle and Noxolo Kiviet will be second in command in the departments of public enterprises and public works, respectively.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.