DA wants give-and-take with ANC over powerful Scopa chair position

The DA says it expects the ANC to offer it the position of chair of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in parliament.

Scopa is a powerful finance watchdog committee that holds ministers and senior public officials accountable on how they spend public funds, and has the authority to instruct the auditor-general to conduct forensic investigations where it smells foul play.

At a media conference to unveil the party's shadow cabinet for the 6th administration, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his chief whip John Steenhuisen said it would be "the right thing to do" for the ANC to offer the position of Scopa chair to them as the biggest and official opposition party in the National Assembly.

This comes just a day after the ANC in the Western Cape accepted a similar position in the provincial legislature, following an offer from the DA provincial caucus in recognition of the status as the official opposition in the only province the ANC does not govern.