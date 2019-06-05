EFF MP Marshall Dlamini in court for 'Sona slap' of police officer

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly slapping a police officer after the state of the nation address (Sona).

Dressed in black, Dlamini and party secretary general Godrich Gardee posed for photographs with court staff as a defence attorney negotiated for the case to be postponed so that it could go to full trial.

Dlamini was filmed allegedly slapping a police officer in parliament immediately after Sona in February.

Charges of assault were laid by a male warrant officer and a female sergeant, police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said at the time.