EFF defends call for land occupations at Alexandra inquiry

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng provincial head Mandisa Mashego has denied that the EFF’s call for land occupations has impeded the City of Johannesburg’s ability to provide basic services in Alexandra.

Mashego was responding to an allegation by former MEC of Human Settlements Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa at a prior sitting of the Alexandra inquiry on May 15, reports GroundUp. He said land occupations in Alexandra had increased since the EFF’s call to occupy land and this had made it difficult for the city to enforce by-laws and provide services.

Mashego was speaking at the third sitting of the inquiry into Alexandra by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Public Protector’s office on Thursday. The EFF was invited to respond to Moiloa’s statements and clarify its stance on land occupations.

The inquiry follows a spate of protests in Alexandra township in April. Its purpose is to consider some of the issues raised during the protests, such as the lack of housing, water, sanitation and overcrowding in the township. The inquiry will also look into allegations of corruption in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP), a project initially worth R1.3bn, launched in 2001 to develop Alexandra.