Thokozile Xasa becomes the latest ANC MP to quit parliament
ANC MP and former minister of sport and recreation Thokozile Xasa has resigned from parliament.
Xasa joins a string of ANC MPs who have resigned in the past two weeks, including former ministers Susan Shabangu, Nomaindiya Mfeketho and Dipuo-Tsatsi Duba.
The ANC has announced former sport and recreation minister Tokozile Xasa's resignation from Parliament.
In a statement, the ANC said Xasa would be replaced by Judy Hermans.
Xasa, an ANC Women's League national spokesperson, is now likely to work full-time from the party's Luthuli House headquarters.