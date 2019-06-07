Politics

Thokozile Xasa becomes the latest ANC MP to quit parliament

By TIMESLIVE - 07 June 2019
Thokozile Xasa, Sports Minister, during SASCOC Special General Meeting at Olympic House on February 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

ANC MP and former minister of sport and recreation Thokozile Xasa has resigned from parliament.

Xasa joins a string of ANC MPs who have resigned in the past two weeks, including former ministers Susan Shabangu, Nomaindiya Mfeketho and Dipuo-Tsatsi Duba.

In a statement, the ANC said Xasa would be replaced by Judy Hermans.

Xasa, an ANC Women's League national spokesperson, is now likely to work full-time from the party's Luthuli House headquarters.

