BLF threatens Moja Love with legal action over Jub Jub's comments about Xhosa people

"I have never seen as well a loving nation like the Xhosas. I have never seen a nation that forgives like the Xhosas. I have never seen a nation with attitude like Xhosas and I have never seen a stubborn nation like the Xhosas. In a nutshell, the nation is just too much," he added.

Andile told TshisaLIVE that he came across the video and was outraged by Jub Jub's comments.

"He needs to understand why what he said was wrong. I was hearing what this guy was saying and I was shocked that such comments would be allowed. You can't condemn a whole group of people in the manner that he did.

"He said that they are promiscuous and stubborn. That is not permitted. You cannot say this about black people. He tried to cancel his premeditated insults by saying that Xhosa people are nice... No. It is not on. This is tribalism and anti-black."