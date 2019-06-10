DA leader Mmusi Maimane is demanding that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases her investigation report into President Cyril Ramaphosa and his alleged relations with controversial company Bosasa no later than Wednesday.

Maimane on Monday urged Mkhwebane to release the report in order to curb leaks and speculation following weekend news reports indicating that she made an adverse finding against the president.

Maimane said the release of the report in question was six months overdue‚ the complaint having been raised late in 2018 by the DA and the EFF.

"Today I will write to the public protector‚ advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ requesting that she release the full‚ unredacted report within the next 48 hours‚" said Maimane.