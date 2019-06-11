ANCYL under Maine ‘has failed youth of Eastern Cape’

The Collen Maine-led national executive committee of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has failed the young people of the Eastern Cape by deploying old people to lead the youth wing in the province. This view was expressed by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who was addressing the media at the East London International Convention Centre on Monday.

