ANC reinstates suspended regional chairperson

The ANC has decided to reinstate its beleaguered chairperson in the Dr WB Rhubusana region, Phumlani Mkolo.

Mkolo was suspended after he was charged alongside other ANC leaders in the region for misappropriating funds meant for Nelson Mandela's funeral.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte wrote the letter of reinstatement. Eastern Cape ANC secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi confirmed they letter, saying the party would reintegrate Mkolo as soon as possible.

Charges against Mkolo were provisionally withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority last month.