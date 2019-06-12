Maine blames Malema for ANC Youth League paralysis

"We still want to deliver a report to congress [on] what were our achievements, what were our weaknesses and what are the failures, and what do we think the next leadership must do to advance the struggles of young people going forward. So we must be given that opportunity to report to congress."

The ANC called a meeting with the leadership of the league this week, but only secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza showed up.

Maine said he himself had intended to go to the meeting but missed his flight.

It remains to be seen how the youth league will be able to convene a conference considering it has not held a single NEC meeting this year. Maine said the NEC had not had a chance to meet because of the demands of the election campaign.

Those pushing for the league to be disbanded, popularly known as "the disbandists", have received support from former league president Fikile Mbalula. This week Mbalula tweeted: "I agree and you have my support."

Maine said although the marchers had raised genuine issues, he took exception to the personal insults directed at him and other current leaders.