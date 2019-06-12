WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former NPA boss Nxasana takes the stand

Former national director of public prosecutions advocate Mxolisi Nxasana took the stand at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Nxasana stepped down from his position at the NPA amid an inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

Less than a year after his appointment, it emerged that Nxasana failed to disclose that he had been acquitted of murder in 1985.

Former president Jacob Zuma asked Nxasana to leave the NPA in 2015. He received a R17m golden handshake when he left.