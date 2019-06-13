ANC now orders Mkolo reinstatement
It’s official. The ANC has ordered that Pumlani Mkolo return to his office as the chair of the ANC in the Dr WB Rubusana region in East London.
It’s official. The ANC has ordered that Pumlani Mkolo return to his office as the chair of the ANC in the Dr WB Rubusana region in East London.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .