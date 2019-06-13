WATCH | Speaker slashes Eastern Cape SOPA budget from R5m to R700,000
Eastern Cape legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August has announced that the budget allocation for the State of the Province Address has been slashed from R5m to R700,000.
The speaker was leading a presentation on how the provincial legislature plans to cut costs. Sauls-August said the number of guests would be reduced from 1 200 to 650.
Speaker Helen Sauls-August is leading a presentation on how the EC legislature plans to cut costs.
“The sitting of the house outside the chamber has been a costly exercise for the legislature and it had to be reviewed within the national spirit of cost cutting,” she added.
Deputy speaker Mlibo Qhoboshiyane said the legislature is taking an active stance in cutting costs drastically.