'They stand to lose a lot' - ANC deputy whip defends quitting former ministers

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude has defended former cabinet ministers who have resigned from parliament after being left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive.

Dlakude told the National Assembly’s programme committee on Thursday that the former ministers stood to lose a lot had they not resigned. She was responding to her DA counterpart Jacques Julius who joked that they were expecting no resignations from the DA.

The meeting was discussing the process of establishing new national assembly portfolio committees after a parliamentary official told MPs that staff were waiting for political parties to submit names of MPs for the various committees. Parties have until Friday to submit names.

The ANC and smaller parties indicated that they were not ready to submit the names and would not meet the deadline, while the EFF and the DA said theirs were ready. Julius then added: “We also don't anticipate any resignations now in the DA”.