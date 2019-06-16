ANC voters' minds have been 'arrested': Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Sunday that the minds of South Africans who voted the ANC into power were “arrested”.

Speaking at a Youth Day event at Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape, Malema said his party’s supporters needed to liberate the minds of black people.

“They come to you during elections, with 55.5% unemployed young people, give you food parcels and you are so happy. They give you blankets, you are happy. Why? You think more is coming after elections,” said Malema.

He said the ANC voters were not bewitched, but their minds were “arrested”.

He said despite the exploitation of young people, even on farms, ANC voters continued to elect the party because “they control the mind”.