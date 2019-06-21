Politics

Malema dominates Twitter after Sona reaction- 'We need jobs, not dreams'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 21 June 2019
Julius Malema is trending on Twitter after he slammed President Ramaphosa's Sona address.
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address is resonating with people who, like him, are not sold on the president's speech.

Malema expressed dissatisfaction with the address, lamenting Ramaphosa's so-called abandonment of the Nasrec resolutions and the party's manifesto. 

"We are a nation of dreamers and not doers. Twenty-five years into democracy, this was bad. The president must be ashamed of himself, he abandoned the Nasrec resolutions. He never spoke about the manifesto of the ANC, he came to speak about his imagination," said Malema.

Mzansi has since taken to Twitter to agree with Malema's sentiments. Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

DA leader Mmusi Maimane also dismissed Ramaphosa's Sona, saying the most essential aspects of an effective government were missing.

"There are three things for an effective government that are essential. Policy, people and a healthy public purse. All three are missing," read a part of his tweet. 

