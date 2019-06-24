EFF induction: Five quotes from Floyd Shivambu

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu emphasised the importance of upholding the party's seven cardinal pillars, including land expropriation without compensation, at its induction session in Cape Town on Sunday.

Shivambu was addressing the EFF's leadership at the event, where the contents of its manifesto were discussed in detail.

Here are five quotes from his address:

Economic emancipation

"In some instances we loosely use the term middleclass to refer to people who are in between, because they have salaries. But they are no different, as what distinguishes them from the levels of poverty that we see is that monthly income."