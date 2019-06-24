Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against Zindzi Mandela has SA fuming

Former president Thabo Mbeki has called on the government to assess the country’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela-­Hlongwane, should her tweets on land be found to contradict what President Cyril Ramaphosa has said on the issue.

On June 14, Mandela created a stir on social media after her "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves" tweets went viral.

Her tweets divided social media users, including politicians. The DA and AfriForum called for her to be recalled, while the EFF defended her. Some even suggested that her tweets opposed her parents' teachings - but Mandela maintained that she was not accountable to anyone for her views.