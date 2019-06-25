Makhanda residents brave icy water for good cause
A hardy group of winter solstice swimmers in Makhanda took to the icy water of Grey Dam outside the city at dawn on the weekend.
A hardy group of winter solstice swimmers in Makhanda took to the icy water of Grey Dam outside the city at dawn on the weekend.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .