Politics

Makhanda residents brave icy water for good cause

By Adriene Carlisle - 25 June 2019

A hardy group of winter solstice swimmers in Makhanda took to the icy water of Grey Dam outside the city at dawn on the weekend.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Detained at Hercules Police Station': Story time with Jacob Zuma
Robert Marawa flourishes despite Supersport sack
X