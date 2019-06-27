WATCH | Mabuyane's vision for the Eastern Cape
Premier Oscar Mabuyane's vision for economic growth includes a government that will zero in on issues across the province. Addressing the media at a press briefing on the legislature's readiness to host a State of the Province with a stringent budget, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Mabuyane's spokesperson, said the Premier will focus on wards to strengthen ties between the people and the government.
