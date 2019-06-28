Personal accountability and proven ability must be yardstick for leaders: Mogoeng Mogoeng

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there must be stringent requirements when it comes to who is allowed to run for president, and there should be a screening process to scrutinise who is elected into the country's leadership.

Speaking at The Directors Event, hosted by the Sunday Times in Sandton on Friday, Mogoeng said something was fundamentally wrong with South Africa's election process.

"Isn’t it desirable that, for starters, before you become a president, there are very stringent requirements that need to be met, even before you begin to run?"

He said screening of candidates would filter out people who should not be leaders.

"It matters who becomes president of the country. It matters who becomes a cabinet minister. It matters who becomes a mayor or premier," Mogoeng said, adding that the dismal findings by the auditor-general on the state of municipalities proved this.

"So that not the one who has resources, not the one who is well connected, but the best that we need to take us out of the challenges that confront us … becomes the one who is elected."

The chief justice said those in line for cabinet appointments should also be scrutinised.