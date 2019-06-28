Premier Oscar Mabuyane's bold plan for Eastern Cape revealed at SOPA

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will establish an infrastructure co-ordinating council to drive infrastructure development across all sectors of the economy.

Mabuyane will also establish a provincial investment council to drive investment across the province.

These were among bold plans announced by Mabuyane as he delivered the State of the Province Address in Bhisho on Friday.

In his speech, Mabuyane focused on the oceans economy looking into ways to up skill local fishermen and getting them into commercial fishing.