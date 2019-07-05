Bhisho refers 1,300 civil servants to Special Investigative Unit

Bhisho has had enough of close to 1,300 civil servants who, despite countless warnings not to do business with their own departments, through companies in which they hold a stake, continue to flout regulations. These officials have now been red-flagged by the provincial government and referred to the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) for investigation.

