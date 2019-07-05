How ex-mayor duped parliament is a mystery
For almost exactly a year, Zukisa Faku duped her ANC colleagues in parliament into accepting that she was entitled to sit amongst them, when in fact she had started serving a sentence for fraud which barred her from serving in the National Assembly.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.