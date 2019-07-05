Ramaphosa backs Huawei amid US-China trade tussle

SA’s telecoms operators have more clarity about the country’s relationship with Chinese technology giant Huawei, with President Cyril Ramaphosa giving his full support for the company amid US-China trade tensions.

“The US has been unable to imagine a better future which goes beyond 4-plus-1 G,” Ramaphosa said at a digital economy summit in Midrand on Friday, referring to 5G connectivity.

He was referring to a joke by Huawei senior vice-president Tao Jingwen earlier in the day at the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) summit in Johannesburg, about how 5G technology was a massive leap from 4G.

The stand-off between the US and China has left companies and countries scrambling as to where they stand on the matter. This was made especially difficult for information and communications technology companies when US authorities effectively blacklisted Huawei from trading with US-based businesses without a special licence. The restrictions were later eased.