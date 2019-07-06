Gordhan won't take Mkhwebane's 'rogue unit' report lying down

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday he had instructed his legal representatives to consider the public protector’s report and to prepare an urgent review.

On Friday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, in a report on her investigation into the establishment of the Sars "rogue unit", found that the setting up of the unit, approved by Gordhan, was in violation of the constitution.

Mkhwebane found that only the president of the country had powers to sign off on such an intelligence-gathering unit.

In his response on Friday afternoon, Gordhan said neither his office, nor anyone in his legal team, had received a formal notice, correspondence or report from Mkhwebane about alleged findings and remedial actions before these were announced by Mkhwebane to the media, including a live stream on YouTube.

“Minister Gordhan has stated unequivocally that he is unreservedly committed to uphold the constitution and the rule of law.

“Whilst respecting the office of the public protector – and cooperating with their investigations - Minister Gordhan, like many others, has recorded his serious misgivings about the incumbent, her conduct and her partiality,” Gordhan’s attorney, Tebogo Malatji, said.