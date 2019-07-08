AfriForum lodges hate speech complaint against Zindzi Mandela

AfriForum has lodged a complaint of hate speech against SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela for tweets the organisation believes “bore witness to a hate-bearing attitude”.

The complaint was lodged with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

On June 14, Mandela created a stir on social media after her “apartheid apologists” and “land thieves” tweets went viral.

AfriForum deputy CEO Alana Bailey said in a statement on Monday: "Mandela bore witness to a hate-bearing attitude towards white people in the country. She has publicly contributed to the polarisation of local communities. With crude language, as well as false and humiliating references such as ‘rapists’, ‘cowards’ and ‘land thieves’, she is contributing to a dangerous discourse of scapegoating.