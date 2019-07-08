Politics

IN PICTURES | The EFF served up revolutionary razzmatazz at the Durban July

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 08 July 2019
No red overalls for the July, thanks.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

The EFF leadership joined thousands of party lovers who flocked to the coast for the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday, proving they're not all about politics, they slay fashion, too. 

Serving revolutionary razzmatazz, party leader Julius Malema, his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema, deputy president Floyd Shivambu and secretary-general Godrich Gardee all joined the glam squad.

Taking to Instagram to confirm their presence at the event, Malema shared pictures and captioned them: "It's not a rumour, we're really here."

Here are snaps of the squad.

They don't just do overalls, they do suits, too

Squad goals

Brotherhood

Couple goals

View this post on Instagram

We are also here, it’s not a rumor.

A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on

