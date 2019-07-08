Julius Malema's KZN 'land grab' case postponed

Malema has been charged for the same offence in Bloemfontein, in the Free State, after he made similar remarks in 2014.

In a high court application in Pretoria last week, Malema called for the Riotous Assemblies Act to be scrapped.

EFF KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairman and MPL Vusi Khoza told TimesLIVE that matters at municipal levels will continue to be postponed until their case in the Constitutional Court is finalised.

The EFF is expected to approach the Constitutional Court to have the act declared unconstitutional.