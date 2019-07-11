'We cannot pretend all is well': Jessie Duarte backs Zindzi Mandela on land

“Let Zindzi Mandela be," Duarte retaliated in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

The ANC deputy secretary-general said her statement was issued in her personal capacity.

Referring to the structural imbalance created under apartheid and the need to forge ahead with black economic empowerment, Duarte commented: "...It is said disturbing ownership of the minority will kill our already limping economy. But inclusion and creativity will spread the growth we need. More people who become employers will create more jobs."

"We need more farmers and farmers need land. So let Zindzi Mandela be. She is not the enemy of our country nor the architect of land dispossession, nor is she holding back the growth of our economy..."

"The ANC, of which I am a member, has made a decision to see through the process of land redistribution without compensation. The ANC has also agreed that the process of changing the constitution to make this possible is the route best suited to achieve what must happen," said Duarte.