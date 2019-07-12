Politics

eThekwini granted urgent interdict against pro-Gumede supporters

By Orrin Singh - 12 July 2019
Pro-Zandile Gumede supporters protesting outside the ANC provincial offices on Thursday, June 11 2019.
Pro-Zandile Gumede supporters protesting outside the ANC provincial offices on Thursday, June 11 2019.
Image: Orrin Singh

The KwaZulu-Natal high court in Durban granted eThekwini municipality an urgent interdict against pro-Zandile Gumede supporters on Thursday. 

The high court issued an order interdicting and restraining pro-Gumede supporters - who clashed violently with police on Thursday and left the city in chaos - from engaging in any act of intimidation, disruption, or otherwise unlawful demonstration in the Durban CBD. 

The court noted that the notice of motion would be made final, and any persons wishing to oppose the orders could do so on August 1. 

The court is expected to make further orders on the day. 

Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016, in which 62 other councillors have also been implicated. 

Last month the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN resolved that Gumede should step down for 30 days to allow time to finalise processes of an internal investigation into the allegations.

The resolution also applied to Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is out on R20,000 bail after being arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of former ANC Youth League official Wandile Ngobeni.

ANC KZN provincial secretary-general Mdumiseni Ntuli on Wednesday, at the end of the 30-day period, told the media that both Gumede and Mahlaba would not be returning to work as the committee which was tasked with the investigation had not finalised its work.

Ntuli said that the process should be completed by the end of the month.

DA tables motion to make eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's suspension permanent

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has reiterated its call for government to remove embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede from its ranks.
News
3 days ago

Since the PEC's decision to place Gumede on a 30-day special leave, pro-Gumede supporters have on three occasions staged protests outside the ANC provincial offices in Durban. 

They are demanding that she be reinstated and have since requested a meeting with the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule. 

Meanwhile Gumede reportedly told eNCA that she wanted the party to speed up their investigation so that she could move on with her life. 

She also reportedly apologised to her supporters who expected her to return to work on Thursday.

Police confirmed that 29 protesters had been arrested on Thursday following confrontations in which rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades were fired.  

Gumede appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in May on fraud-related charges in connection with a R208m Solid Waste Tender in the city where she was granted R50,000 bail.

OPINION | Service delivery can be a poisoned chalice

It’s incredible what a near-death experience can do to a person’s civic conscience.
News
1 week ago

ANC tells its Durban mayor to calm rowdy followers

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal wants embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to publicly distance herself from her unruly supporters, who are calling ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Supporters of suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede clash with police outside ANC office

The situation remains tense outside the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial offices in Durban‚ where hundreds of supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Durban mayor in dock over ‘dirty’ R208m tender

Stony-faced Zandile Gumede protected by supporters at court as she faces fraud and corruption charges
News
1 month ago

ANC KZN stalled taking action against mayor Zandile Gumede due to 'other obligations'

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has admitted that it took a long time to act against embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede over her arrest in connection ...
News
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma acquitted on culpable homicide charges
EFF disrupts Gordhan speech
X