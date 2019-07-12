eThekwini granted urgent interdict against pro-Gumede supporters

The court is expected to make further orders on the day.

Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016, in which 62 other councillors have also been implicated.

Last month the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN resolved that Gumede should step down for 30 days to allow time to finalise processes of an internal investigation into the allegations.

The resolution also applied to Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is out on R20,000 bail after being arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of former ANC Youth League official Wandile Ngobeni.

ANC KZN provincial secretary-general Mdumiseni Ntuli on Wednesday, at the end of the 30-day period, told the media that both Gumede and Mahlaba would not be returning to work as the committee which was tasked with the investigation had not finalised its work.

Ntuli said that the process should be completed by the end of the month.