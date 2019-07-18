Politics

Jacob Zuma to sit in state capture hotseat again on Friday

By Amil Umraw - 18 July 2019
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry. He continues with his testimony on Friday.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former president Jacob Zuma will return to the state capture inquiry on Friday after a day-long adjournment in his testimony.

The adjournment was requested by his legal team. On his third appearance before the commission on Wednesday, Zuma said he had a problem with the commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius' line of questioning.

Zuma was being quizzed on allegations by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan that he, in 2009, had insisted on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet chief executive. The commission was asking Zuma questions about the normal procedure when it came to the appointment of executives at state-owned entities.

"I am being made to go through the details that are the details of the officials and expected to remember every other detail on work that is generally done by director-generals and officials. I am not an officer or Cabinet secretary.

"The manner in which I am being asked questions on the details that I can’t even remember properly because I was not working on those details," Zuma said.


His lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, then jumped in.

"I have a view that my client was brought in here under false pretences and I need him to make up his mind if he wants to be cross-examined. Now it’s clear to me he is being cross-examined on what people say," he said, requesting an adjournment.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is chairing the inquiry, adjourned proceedings until Friday to allow both legal teams to find a way forward.

