Jacob Zuma to sit in state capture hotseat again on Friday

Former president Jacob Zuma will return to the state capture inquiry on Friday after a day-long adjournment in his testimony.

The adjournment was requested by his legal team. On his third appearance before the commission on Wednesday, Zuma said he had a problem with the commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius' line of questioning.

Zuma was being quizzed on allegations by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan that he, in 2009, had insisted on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet chief executive. The commission was asking Zuma questions about the normal procedure when it came to the appointment of executives at state-owned entities.