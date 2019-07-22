Public protector's findings were wrong and irrational, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Mkhwebane first found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled the National Assembly when he was asked about a donation made to his ANC election campaign by Bosasa. She also found that Ramphosa was in breach of the provisions of the Executive Ethics Code and the constitution.

But Ramaphosa said he decided to review the report because of its deficiencies.

“I have instructed my legal representatives to prepare a legal application to this effect as a matter of urgency. And given the gravity of this matter and appreciate the effect these findings have on the standing and the credibility on both the president and the public protector, it is essential that the courts be given an opportunity to review the report and make a finding accordingly,” he said.

Mkhwebane recommended that parliament take action with 30 days of the release of her report and the speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, ensure that Ramaphosa releases the list of all the people who donated to his CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency.

Ramaphosa argued that Mkhwebane acted inconsistently with the constitution because he was not given an opportunity to comment on the remedial action against him.

He said he would resort to an independent review of the report by the courts.