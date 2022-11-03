President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday told parliament he withdrew the controversial ministerial handbook because he wanted an independent body to assess it properly.
“We have a situation where the salaries of public representatives [are] determined by an independent body, and it occurred to me an issue such as this would also need [that] because all of us who tend to determine these benefits are insiders and you need an independent body that could examine these.”
The president was responding during a questions and answers session in the National Assembly to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who said there was outrage at attempts to extend the ministerial handbook “to grant more free perks to the extremely well-paid ministers in his cabinet”.
Last month Ramaphosa withdrew the presidential minute on the ministerial handbook for 2022, which allowed ministers and their deputies to enjoy free water and electricity at their official residences and employ more personal staff.
Steenhuisen said: “By now I would hope you know just how furious South Africans are and have every reason to be.
Ministerial handbook withdrawn 'for matter to be properly processed', says Ramaphosa
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday told parliament he withdrew the controversial ministerial handbook because he wanted an independent body to assess it properly.
“We have a situation where the salaries of public representatives [are] determined by an independent body, and it occurred to me an issue such as this would also need [that] because all of us who tend to determine these benefits are insiders and you need an independent body that could examine these.”
The president was responding during a questions and answers session in the National Assembly to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who said there was outrage at attempts to extend the ministerial handbook “to grant more free perks to the extremely well-paid ministers in his cabinet”.
Last month Ramaphosa withdrew the presidential minute on the ministerial handbook for 2022, which allowed ministers and their deputies to enjoy free water and electricity at their official residences and employ more personal staff.
Steenhuisen said: “By now I would hope you know just how furious South Africans are and have every reason to be.
DA approaches public protector to scrap ministerial handbook
“Remember this gift of unlimited free electricity and water came on top of the extremely generous perks ministers are already pampered with, including R20m spent on vehicles during the lockdown period and R2.6m spent on generators at ministers' homes so they don’t have to feel the effects of their own failed policies.”
Given Ramaphosa's insistence that users pay for electricity, it was “surely” right that cabinet members pay back financial benefits they received in the six months between April — when the new handbook was “sneaked” in — and last month when he withdrew it, said Steenhuisen.
Ramaphosa said reconciliation of those amounts was under way. “And it was also under way when we looked at the various processes or costs that have to be carried by the state and by individual ministers.”
He was looking at a new “process that could lead to a measure of equity and fairness”.
“It is correct that that process must be undertaken as we did when we started the determination of the remuneration of all of us as public representatives through an independent body which is chaired by a judge.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos