WATCH | Shivambu has security remove man who tried to speak out
An EFF delegate was unceremoniously marched out of the provincial people’s assembly when he marched to the podium as deputy president Floyd Shivambu was addressing the delegates.
Earlier, while the delegates were giving input during the discussions of the political report given by the outgoing provincial chair, the delegate kept raising his hand to be selected to speak.
But he was not selected.
After the discussion closed, he marched to the stage where Shivambu was reminding the delegates about housekeeping rules, including telling the delegates to write notes down when they wanted to raise an exigency.
When he tried to speak to Shivambu to raise his point, Shivambu called for security to remove him.
“Take the tag as well. He must leave this assembly completely. We can’t be disrupted here,” Shivambu said, while scores of delegates clapped and cheered.
The conference continues.
