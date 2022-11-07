Modise scored 43 votes, while Paul Mashatile, who has so far emerged as favourite for the position in many provinces, managed 13 votes. Mmamoloko Kubayi received four votes and Ronald Lamola three.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula got the nod for secretary-general, making it two out of two for him in the ANCWL and ANCYL.
Mbalula led with 39 votes, followed far behind by Phumulo Masualle, who received 10 votes, whereas former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli got eight.
ANC general manager at Luthuli House Febe Potgieter was given the green light to deputise Mbalula with 46 votes against Nomvula Mokonyane’s 18.
One of Ramaphosa’s loyalists, Gwen Ramokgopa, was given a thumbs-up for treasurer-general with a landslide victory of 52 votes against Mpumalanga’s Lindiwe Ntshalintshali who received nine.
ANC Women’s League abandons Dlamini-Zuma for Ramaphosa
Thandi Modise will be in the ballot to contest for deputy president at the ANC December national conference
Political journalist
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
The ANCWL national task team (NTT) has endorsed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for second term ahead of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
This after the structure met on Monday to nominate proffered leaders ahead of the ANC elective conference in December.
Ramaphosa garnered 52 votes, while Dlamini-Zuma got seven, with Zweli Mkhize receiving five votes and one member abstaining.
This is a dramatic shift in posture by the ANCWL which at the 2017 national conference had endorsed Dlamini-Zuma on the women card.
However, the ANCWL this time elected that their representative was best suited to play second fiddle as Thandi Modise won the candidacy for deputy president.
This is Modise’s first “provincial” nomination since league structures are counted as “provinces”. This means she will be on the ballot come conference.
