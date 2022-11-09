Thousands call 10111 crime number in vain
East London centre ‘throwing desperate people to the wolves’ — DA’s Stevenson
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 09 November 2022
The DA has accused the authorities of throwing people to the wolves after it emerged that more than 100,000 calls have not been answered by the East London 10111 call centre in the past three years...
