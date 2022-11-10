Eastern Cape hopes for ANC top-six spots take a knock
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 10 November 2022
Senior Eastern Cape ANC leaders’ hopes of securing spots in the top six were dealt a major blow this week when all three leagues snubbed their bids, sparking fears that the province may not be represented among the party’s top brass...
