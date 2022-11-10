The reciprocal nature of the dealings have been powerful, said Ramaphosa. “President Ruto is action-orientated. There were two of us sitting together, and he looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘President, this has to be addressed between the two of us. Let’s take the leap.’”
Ramaphosa says SA is open for Kenyans to do business
As of January 2023, ordinary Kenyan passport holders travelling to South Africa will not need a visa.
This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday while on a state visit to Kenya.
He said: “Today we were able to say, ‘Let’s ditch the fear, let’s open up to Kenyans to come to SA so that you can come and trade with us, do business with us, be tourists, come and learn at our institutions.'
“Many people want to come to our hospitals and some want to visit their friends and relatives. Today we got rid of that fear.”
Ramaphosa made the remarks while addressing the Kenyan-SA business delegation during a state visit to the East African country, where he met his counterpart Dr William Ruto in Nairobi.
“It was agreed that from January 1 2023, Kenyan ordinary passport holders will be allowed to enter SA visa-free for up to 90 days per calendar year,” read a joint statement from both statesmen.
Ramaphosa told business leaders that what stopped Africa from succeeding was fear.
“The fear of the unknown, where we almost fear even our own shadows and are worried about surging forward and confronting those shadows. Today we were able to announce, for instance, that there should be visa-free travel between SA and Kenya.
“We as South Africans were afraid that opening the doors to Kenyans would [let in] all those undesirable elements who want to transgress our immigration laws.”
Both leaders agreed the process will be closely monitored.
“We are going to be hands-on, and it is not going to be a loophole that we have opened for those who want to transgress immigration regulations and slip into SA without proper papers.”
In turn, he said, Kenya had got rid of its own fear.
“They have said there will be a return policy. Those who have gone into SA wrongly will be returned to Kenya. That is very positive and we welcome that.”
The reciprocal nature of the dealings have been powerful, said Ramaphosa. “President Ruto is action-orientated. There were two of us sitting together, and he looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘President, this has to be addressed between the two of us. Let’s take the leap.’”
Ramaphosa said Ruto was able to twist his arm and the two agreed that this would be the new dispensation.
“It’s courageous, bold and aimed at improving the relationship between Kenya and SA.”
More than that, Ramaphosa said, it would build a foundation and trust between the two leaders and nations, politically and diplomatically.
Another thing that holds Africa back is bureaucracy and regulatory environments, he said.
“We have ministers on both sides who are determined to improve the relationship between SA and Kenya so that we will be able to capture the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Ramaphosa.
He told business leaders SA was ready for business.
“Our continent is hungry and has great appetite for industrialisation and new investments in factories and logistics systems. I am pleased that Kenya is going to set up warehouses in SA for Kenyan goods that must come to SA.”
Similarly, Ramaphosa said, African markets and services were open to Kenyans wanting to come and do business. “It should be a two-way process,” he said.
The Africa Free Trade Area was another opportunity that could be explored.
“In our own neighbourhood, we have to get Lesotho to come along and in your region you have others (who could join).
“Imagine if we linked the two economies, we linked Nigeria and North Africa and the continent becomes our playground, that’s where we want you, as business, to play.”
