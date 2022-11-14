ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has slammed political parties for their “smash and grab” tactics in municipalities, saying the ANC’s approach to coalitions is guided by principles.
“A person with one seat will want to become a leader of a municipality,” he said after the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.
“We don’t do that. We negotiate and enter into coalitions and consider coalitions in municipalities where we have the majority. For example, in Tshwane we lost to the DA though they also did not get an outright majority.
“Our coalition partnerships are structured relationships. In all instances the ANC leads an extensive communication drive that takes the electorate into [its] confidence. When we get into a coalition, like in Nelson Mandela Bay, we explain to the people who have elected us that we are entering into a coalition with the following smaller political parties for the following reasons,” he said.
'We don’t do smash and grab' — Mbalula on coalition governments
Mbalula said their coalition agreements prioritise service delivery and stability of the municipality.
Coalitions are managed and monitored to ensure they meet commitments made to the electorate.
“Before entering into coalitions we decide whether coalition-building is advantageous and our actions are driven by clear objectives. We only consider coalitions where the ANC has a major stake in a municipality but exceptions are allowed after motivation.
“We had a coalition negotiating team led by the deputy secretary-general which included a number of comrades in the NEC. We concluded coalitions across the provinces and did not succeed in Gauteng municipalities. The issue of coalitions is only coming back now. After we concluded them, the national working committee established the clearing house, which at national level is headed by myself and reporting to the treasurer-general.”
Mbalula said the framework compels provinces to seek permission before they go ahead with a coalition deal, co-operation or agreement with other parties and permission is granted on the basis of the presentation.
“We are going to convene, as the ANC as per the mandate of the NEC, to look at the one year in coalition governments and assess the impact, challenges, advantages and weaknesses of the coalitions.
“We will look into that and chart the way forward for what needs to happen regarding the state of coalitions,” he said.
