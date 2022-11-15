×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Malema did not force issue of women in top five — EFF

Party’s central command team made decision to replace two men who were elected, spokesperson says

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk and Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 15 November 2022

The EFF has rejected suggestions that its leader Julius Malema imposed changes in the party’s Eastern Cape top five leaders to include women...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist