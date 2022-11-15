Malema did not force issue of women in top five — EFF
Party’s central command team made decision to replace two men who were elected, spokesperson says
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk and Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 15 November 2022
The EFF has rejected suggestions that its leader Julius Malema imposed changes in the party’s Eastern Cape top five leaders to include women...
Malema did not force issue of women in top five — EFF
Party’s central command team made decision to replace two men who were elected, spokesperson says
The EFF has rejected suggestions that its leader Julius Malema imposed changes in the party’s Eastern Cape top five leaders to include women...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos