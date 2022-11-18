Nearly half of provincial government rental buildings standing empty — Mvoko
By Asanda Nini - 18 November 2022
The Eastern Cape government is losing millions in rental revenue, because almost half, or 451, of the 1,069 properties managed by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation remain vacant and vulnerable to vandalism...
