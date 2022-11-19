Councillors disconnected in more ways than one at chaotic NMB meeting
Premium
By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 19 November 2022
Forcing aside a municipal official to access her laptop at the Gqeberha City Hall, ANC councillor Noxolo Koko disconnected several councillors from a hybrid council meeting on Friday, including mayor Retief Odendaal...
Councillors disconnected in more ways than one at chaotic NMB meeting
Forcing aside a municipal official to access her laptop at the Gqeberha City Hall, ANC councillor Noxolo Koko disconnected several councillors from a hybrid council meeting on Friday, including mayor Retief Odendaal...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos